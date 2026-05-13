Texas Eats NOW: Historic Dining and Creative Coffee Culture in Central Texas

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 051326 OldCityHall (KSAT 2026)

OLD CITY HALL

200 N Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Old City Hall in New Braunfels is a beautifully restored 1929 Art Deco landmark transformed into an upscale American restaurant by Wiggins Hospitality Group. Located in the heart of downtown on Seguin Avenue, the historic building once served as the city’s municipal headquarters and later housed everything from a police department to World War II Red Cross medic training operations. After years of vacancy, the property reopened in early 2026 as a sophisticated dining destination that blends historic preservation with modern hospitality.

The restaurant offers an elevated yet approachable menu featuring steaks, seafood, pastas, and craft cocktails in a warm, refined atmosphere. Guests can enjoy dishes like peppercorn filet mignon, miso honey-glazed salmon, and the popular Mayor’s Cheeseburger while surrounded by original Art Deco details, green leather seating, and rich wood accents. The cocktail program, especially its martinis and classic pours, has quickly become a standout feature for locals and visitors looking for a stylish night out in downtown New Braunfels.

TXE 051326 KultureKafe (KSAT 2026)

KULTURE KAFE

1112 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78210

Kulture Kafe is a Southtown San Antonio coffee shop known for artisanal coffee, creative specialty drinks, and a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. The café has developed a strong local following thanks to its house-roasted coffee beans sourced from Colombia, Mexico, and Ethiopia, along with inventive menu items that stand apart from traditional coffee chains. Owner Cindy Barquero emphasizes craftsmanship, hospitality, and community, creating a laid-back environment that keeps customers coming back.

The menu features bold espresso drinks, homemade syrups, fresh pastries, breakfast plates, and unique creations like the cookie cup latte and Dubai Latte. Guests can also enjoy waffles, chilaquiles, bagels with schmear, and seasonal matcha beverages made with high-quality ingredients. Known for its friendly service and creative presentation, Kulture Kafe has become a favorite gathering place for coffee lovers in Southtown who are searching for both standout flavors and a strong neighborhood vibe.

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