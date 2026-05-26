Texas Eats NOW: Premium Carne Asada, Texas Honky-Tonk Flavor, and Sonoran Fire-Grilled Cuisine

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 052626 La Carniceria (KSAT 2026)

LA CARNICERIA MEAT MARKET

8771 TX-151, Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78245

946 N Loop 1604 W, Ste 140, San Antonio, TX 78232

La Carniceria Meat Market has become one of San Antonio’s premier destinations for premium meats and elevated carne asada cuts. Founded by Luis Ruiz, the concept modernizes the traditional carniceria experience by offering high-end proteins like USDA Prime, Wagyu, and authentic Japanese Kobe beef alongside classic Mexican favorites such as ranchera, arrachera, and tasajo. The upscale butcher shop is known for its spotless presentation, personalized service, and fresh marinades prepared to order by in-house butchers.

Today on Texas Eats, we fired up the outdoor grill using meats provided by La Carniceria while highlighting the market’s popular VIP Charola package. The package includes three customer favorites: tasajo, ranchera, and costillas, available marinated or unmarinated for cookouts, parties, and catered events. Beyond premium cuts, La Carniceria also offers house-made chorizo, charcoal, tortillas, cheeses, and salsas, creating a one-stop destination for backyard grilling essentials. Customers continue to praise the market for the tenderness, flavor, and quality of its meats, along with the shop’s attention to detail and customized cuts.

TXE 052626 Goode Co (KSAT 2026)

GOODE CO. ARMADILLO PALACE

5015 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace is one of Houston’s most iconic Texas dining and live music venues, blending honky-tonk culture, elevated comfort food, and Lone Star history into one unforgettable experience. Located in Houston’s Upper Kirby district, the massive venue is instantly recognizable thanks to the giant silver armadillo sculpture out front that puffs smoke into the air above Kirby Drive. Inside, guests are surrounded by reclaimed wood, antique saddles, taxidermy, vintage Texas memorabilia, and multiple live music stages that celebrate the state’s rich musical heritage.

The menu focuses on scratch-made Texas favorites, including venison chili, shrimp campechana, Gulf Coast seafood, chicken fried steak, and wood-fired meats. The venue also features the Orange Blossom Bar, a whiskey-forward cocktail space named after Texas music legend Leon “Pappy” Selph. With indoor and outdoor stages, dance halls, sprawling patios, and regular performances from Texas country and Americana artists, Armadillo Palace serves as both a restaurant and a full-scale Texas entertainment destination for locals and visitors alike.

TXE 052626 Mezquite (KSAT 2026)

MEZQUITE

221 Newell Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215

Located inside Pullman Market at the Historic Pearl, Mezquite offers a bold take on Sonoran-inspired cuisine centered around mesquite-grilled meats, fresh ceviches, and house-made flour tortillas. The acclaimed restaurant has quickly earned statewide recognition, including a spot on Texas Monthly’s list of the best new restaurants and recognition from the MICHELIN Guide. Unlike traditional Tex-Mex concepts, Mezquite focuses on the flavors and grilling traditions of Northern Mexico, emphasizing live-fire cooking and high-quality ingredients.

Signature dishes include aguachile verde, mesquite-grilled carne asada, free-range chicken with pipian rojo, and Sonoran-style caramelos layered inside paper-thin flour tortillas that have become a standout favorite among diners. The adjoining Mezcaleria bar complements the menu with agave-forward cocktails like the Paloma Buendia and Margarita Flaquita, while also hosting mariachi performances and guacamole-making classes. With its airy desert-inspired design, open kitchen, and focus on hospitality, Mezquite continues to establish itself as one of San Antonio’s top dining destinations inside the Pearl District.

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