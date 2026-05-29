Texas Eats NOW: Spurs Spirit, Houston Barbecue, and River Walk Seafood

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 052926 JordanFord (KSAT 2026)

JORDAN FORD

13010 I-35, San Antonio, TX 78233

Jordan Ford is San Antonio’s oldest Ford dealership, serving the community since 1919 and building a reputation around customer service, community involvement, and a no-haggle pricing model. Owned by Marc Cross and Mike Trompeter since 2003, the dealership has grown into one of the nation’s largest Ford Mobility centers, offering new and certified pre-owned vehicles, service, parts, and mobility solutions for drivers across the region.

Today we visited Jordan Ford for a Spurs playoff pep rally featuring Spurs legend George “The Iceman” Gervin. One of the most iconic players in franchise history, Gervin won four NBA scoring titles and remains a beloved figure in San Antonio sports. Surrounded by fans and a sea of silver and black, Gervin shared stories from his Hall of Fame career and reflected on the teamwork, passion, and community spirit that continue to define Spurs basketball.

TXE 052926 GoodeCo (KSAT 2026)

GOODE COMPANY BARBEQUE

5109 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Goode Company Barbeque is a Houston institution that has been serving authentic Texas barbecue since 1977. The family-owned restaurant is known for mesquite-smoked meats, scratch-made sides, and a welcoming atmosphere filled with Texas memorabilia, vintage photographs, and roadhouse charm. Over the decades, it has become one of the most recognizable barbecue destinations in the Lone Star State.

The menu showcases Texas barbecue traditions with brisket, pork ribs, sausage, and other smoked specialties cooked low and slow over mesquite wood. Guests can pair their barbecue with house-made sides, jalapeño cheese bread, and the restaurant’s famous pecan pie. Whether dining in or picking up a family feast, Goode Company Barbeque continues to deliver the flavors and hospitality that have made it a Houston favorite for nearly 50 years.

TXE 052926 Ostra (KSAT 2026)

OSTRA

212 W Crockett St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Located inside the Mokara Hotel & Spa along the San Antonio River Walk, Ostra is an upscale seafood restaurant known for its refined atmosphere, fresh coastal flavors, and impressive raw bar. The AAA Four Diamond restaurant combines sustainable seafood with creative culinary techniques, offering guests a sophisticated dining experience in the heart of downtown San Antonio.

Ostra’s menu highlights oysters sourced from across North America, fresh ceviches, seafood towers, and signature dishes like tamarind barbecue octopus and expertly prepared scallops. Guests can enjoy elegant indoor dining or views of the River Walk while exploring one of the city’s most extensive tequila and mezcal collections. With its award-winning wine program, exceptional seafood, and romantic setting, Ostra remains one of San Antonio’s premier destinations for special occasions and waterfront dining.

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