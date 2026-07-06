Texas Eats NOW: 4th of July Baseball, Asian-Inspired Ice Cream, Southern Brunch Favorites, and Artisan Coffee Creations

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

SAN ANTONIO MISSIONS

5757 US-90, San Antonio, TX 78227

Nelson Wolff Stadium is the longtime home of the San Antonio Missions, the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. Established in 1888, the Missions are one of the most storied franchises in minor league baseball, bringing affordable family fun to the Alamo City for more than 120 seasons. This July 4th, the stadium serves as the centerpiece of the H-E-B Independence Day Celebration as San Antonio joins the rest of the nation in marking America’s 250th birthday.

The night is packed from first pitch to final burst, with the Missions facing off against the Amarillo Sod Poodles on the diamond while fans enjoy all the trappings of a full-scale Fourth of July celebration. A hot dog eating contest gets the crowd fired up, and country artist Wade Bowen headlines a postgame concert on the left field berm before a fireworks display caps the evening. With baseball, live music, and a sky full of fireworks all in one place, the stadium delivers everything the holiday calls for.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

DORP CREAMERY

310 W Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78212

Dorp Creamery is a local ice cream concept serving up Asian-inspired flavors with a handcrafted approach. Founded by Michael Chue, the inspiration behind the business was to fill a gap in the San Antonio dessert scene after Chue found himself craving the kind of Asian-influenced ice cream he grew up enjoying in New York. Operating out of a truck, Dorp produces small-batch ice cream made from scratch using a rich custard base, aged before churning for a smooth, premium texture.

The menu features bold, creative flavors including ube, black sesame, matcha, and Thai iced tea, alongside the mango sticky rice ice cream that has earned viral attention on social media for its thick consistency and standout taste. Through pop-ups and local markets, Dorp has built a loyal following among San Antonians looking for something far outside the ordinary scoop shop experience.

TXE 070126 Brunch Spot (KSAT 2026)

THE BRUNCH SPOT

8022 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX 78109

The Brunch Spot is a family-owned restaurant in Converse serving scratch-made Southern comfort food with a modern twist. Founded by Tabby Pryor and led in the kitchen by her son, Nehemiah, the restaurant has earned a loyal following for its generous portions, welcoming atmosphere, and menu packed with hearty breakfast and lunch favorites. Guests can also enjoy handcrafted specialty coffees, lattes, and brunch cocktails to complete the experience.

Menu highlights include the signature Chicken & Waffles, featuring a fluffy Belgian waffle paired with crispy fried chicken, as well as the Chicken Fried Chicken served with eggs, breakfast potatoes, a biscuit, and rich cream gravy. Loaded omelets, buttery biscuits, and perfectly seasoned breakfast potatoes round out a menu that celebrates classic Southern flavors made fresh every day.

TXE 070126 Newstand (KSAT 2026)

THE NEWSTAND COFFEE

1900 Broadway, Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78215

The Newstand Coffee is a stylish neighborhood café in Midtown San Antonio that combines specialty coffee, house-made breads, and creative comfort food with a vintage-inspired atmosphere. Located inside the historic Jefferson Bank building, the café is known for its retro design, relaxed vibe, and an adjoining boutique featuring curated vintage clothing, books, and home goods.

The menu features hand-crafted sandwiches served on fresh-baked breads, including favorites like The Tribune with Texas Angus beef and The Times egg salad sandwich. Guests can also enjoy all-day breakfast items, fresh pastries, and specialty coffee made with beans from regional roasters, alongside seasonal drinks that make The Newstand a popular destination for breakfast, lunch, or an afternoon coffee break.

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