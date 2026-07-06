Texas Eats NOW: Belgian Bistro Classics and Old-Fashioned Burgers

You can watch “Texas Eat s NOW ” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

LA FRITE BELGIAN BISTRO

728 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

La Frite Belgian Bistro is San Antonio’s premier Belgian bistro, bringing European bistro culture to the heart of Southtown for 17 years. Built on a foundation of Belgian heritage and culture, the welcoming atmosphere is intentional — guests are encouraged to linger, chat with neighboring tables, and feel at home in what the owners describe as San Antonio’s European dining room.

The kitchen, led by executive chef Luis Nahara, is known for its mussels above all else, sourcing Prince Edward Island mussels fresh three times a week and going through over 200 pounds weekly. Beyond the mussels, the table rounds out with dishes like a Belgian endive lettuce salad, a steak au poivre, and a duck confit, one of the few San Antonio restaurants to carry it as a permanent menu item. Daily prix fixe specials rotate alongside the regular menu, giving returning guests a reason to come back throughout the week.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

CANDY’S OLD FASHION BURGERS

115 Plaza De Armas, Ste 107, San Antonio, TX 78205

Candy’s, formally known as Candy’s Old Fashion Burgers, is a downtown San Antonio institution built on a simple premise: old-fashioned burgers packed with flavor on every single bite. Founded in 2006 by Tony Vasquez, a lifelong restaurant worker who traced his inspiration back to the classic burger spots of Austin’s East 1st Street where he grew up, the restaurant has since become a true family affair. Tony’s daughter Melissa took over ownership two years ago, and her daughter — the third generation — now helps run daily operations, having grown up inside the restaurant since she was a baby.

The burgers are made with 100% fresh, never-frozen local beef patties cooked old-fashioned style — thick and juicy, never smashed — and always served on toasted buns loaded with tomatoes, pickles, and mustard. The Royale is a standout, a single patty piled high with smoked bacon and extra cheddar cheese, while the jalapeno cheddar cheeseburger features grilled jalapeños for a measured kick. The crowd favorite, though, is the chili cheeseburger — topped with the restaurant’s own blended chili and melted cheese that folds into the burger like a second sauce. The menu also extends to hand-breaded shrimp, tater tots, fish, french fries, onion rings, and a blackened chicken sandwich, rounding out a full menu of no-frills, deeply satisfying eats.

Texas Eats Exclusive sneak peeks, giveaway details, and more food! Email Address Subscribe

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.