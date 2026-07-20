Texas Eats NOW: All-Day Brunch Bites and Award-Winning Texas BBQ

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats NOW 2026 (KSAT 2026)

BOX ST. ALL DAY

7807 W Loop 1604 N Ste 2102, San Antonio, TX 78254

Box St. All Day is a San Antonio all-day brunch concept serving scratch-made dishes, specialty coffee, craft cocktails, and mimosas in a lively, neighborhood-friendly setting. The newest of their three Alamo City locations, this outpost in the Portico at Shaenfield Ranch brings the full Box St. experience to the far west side, with a full bar and a menu that spans sweet morning plates, savory sandwiches, and Tex-Mex inspired breakfast dishes.

The kitchen leans heavily on house-made components, starting with their signature milk bread — a rich, moist loaf baked in-house that serves as the base for their Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast. Their signature pancakes come topped with a house-made blueberry whipped butter and blueberry compote that makes the dish unforgettable. For the savory angle, the Breakfast Sandwich features the same milk bread alongside American cheese, two hashbrowns, a rosette egg, and spicy mayo. Rounding out our highlighted menu is the Blackened Chicken Club, dressed with guac spread, jammy tomatoes, pickles, applewood bacon, and sourdough bread.

Texas Eats NOW 2026 (KSAT 2026)

SOUTH BARBECUE

2100 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212

South Barbecue offers a modern take on South Texas barbecue under the direction of James Beard-nominated pitmaster Andrew Samia. Located near downtown San Antonio, the restaurant has earned a strong reputation for smoked meats, flavorful sides, and a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. The renovated Monte Vista space features a polished yet relaxed design with green booths, a full bar, and a pet-friendly patio that gives guests a comfortable place to enjoy barbecue throughout the day and into the evening.

The menu highlights classic Texas barbecue staples like brisket, pork ribs, turkey breast, and jalapeño cheddar sausage, alongside standout sides including creamed elote, borracho beans, and mustard potato salad. Unlike many traditional barbecue spots, South Barbecue stays open until 10 p.m., making it a convenient option for lunch, dinner, or late-night cravings. With its balance of quality smoked meats and modern comfort food, South Barbecue continues to stand out in San Antonio’s competitive barbecue scene.

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