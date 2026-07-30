New Restaurant at the Shiner Brewery - Rickhouse

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

RICKHOUSE

603 E Brewery St, Shiner, TX 77984

Rickhouse is the newest addition to the historic K. Spoetzl Brewery campus in Shiner, Texas, opening as part of the brewery’s expanded distillery program. Housed in a beautifully built-out space featuring a full bar, outdoor patio, private dining, and live music on weekends, it brings elevated Texas comfort food and craft cocktails together under one roof. The concept celebrates local ingredients, Shiner’s spirit of craftsmanship, and the tradition of the rickhouse — the building where barrels of whiskey rest and develop character over time.

The menu is anchored by Texas classics made with locally sourced ingredients. The standout chicken fried steak uses a seasoned local cutlet double-breaded with Shiner Bock beer batter and served with cream gravy, mashed potatoes, and green beans. Other highlights include redfish on the half shell, cowboy caviar, a classic cheeseburger with house fries, and a chopped venison steak over mashed potatoes with shoestring fries and brown gravy. New to the menu is a penne vodka pasta finished with a poblano cream sauce and grilled chicken.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

TEXAS BISTRO

1932 S Seguin Ave #209, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Texas Bistro is a New American restaurant in New Braunfels, owned by Colin Campion, that has been serving locally inspired dishes for seven years. Located off Seguin Avenue, the restaurant incorporates fresh Texas ingredients into crafted plates that blend regional and global influences in a relaxed but polished setting. With a welcoming patio and a buzzing indoor dining room, it has become a go-to destination for both lunch and weekend brunch in the New Braunfels community.

The menu opens strong with appetizers like a tuna tartare sweetened with mango coulis and finished with a grapefruit vinaigrette. A weekend brunch burger comes stacked with a chipotle aioli, cream cheese bacon jalapeño mix, and a fried egg. Among the entrées, the rack of lamb — a 15-year staple on Campion’s menu — is crusted with Dijon and panko and served with a balsamic mint reduction. The stuffed poblano pepper is filled with house-made chorizo, sautéed zucchini, roasted corn, black beans, and stewed potatoes in a ranchero sauce. Closing out the spread is the occasion shrimp: blackened shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, bacon, and spinach in a sherry cream sauce, served over a bright lemon risotto.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

FORD

Visit Ford.com For More Information

David Elder sat down with Wes Studdard, general manager of Bluebonnet Motors, to discuss Ford’s new lineup of 2026 vehicles. Thanks to changes in Ford’s supply chain and integration, the 2026 lineup had 7 vehicles that were in the top three of J.D. Power’s Initial Quality Report, showing off the improvements Ford has made to their new class of vechicles.

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