Massive Must-Try Onion Rings at Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 081026 MOREA (KSAT 2026)

MOREA ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE

101 Club Dr, Floresville, TX 78114

Morea Italian Steakhouse in Floresville blends premium Texas steaks with classic Italian cuisine in a casual yet refined setting. Located near local recreational destinations, the restaurant serves Rosewood Texas Prime cuts, house-made pastas, seafood dishes, and creative appetizers. Menu highlights include the Plate Maserati, an 8-ounce prime beef dish topped with Gorgonzola truffle sauce, brisket pappardelle, lamb rigatoni, burrata ravioli, and lemon shrimp risotto.

Guests can also enjoy fried mozzarella, wild mushroom and Parmesan rice balls, burrata and tomato boards, and flash-fried Brussels sprouts with hot honey. A full bar features craft cocktails, margaritas, old fashioneds, and sangria, while desserts such as tiramisu provide a sweet finish. With elegant lighting, attentive service, and indoor and patio seating, Morea Italian Steakhouse offers an elevated dining experience with a Texas twist.

TXE 081026 GRISTMILL (KSAT 2026)

GRISTMILL RIVER RESTAURANT & BAR

1287 Gruene Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar in historic Gruene serves hearty Texas comfort food from the scenic ruins of an 1878 cotton gin overlooking the Guadalupe River. The longtime New Braunfels destination is known for generous portions and classic dishes, including hand-breaded chicken fried steak, fire-roasted chicken, baby back ribs, burgers, and fresh fish. Appetizers include colossal onion rings, homemade spicy queso, spinach-artichoke dip, chicken poblano quesadillas, and bacon-wrapped jalapeño Texas Torpedoes.

The restaurant’s full bar features specialty margaritas, frozen fruit drinks, and local beers, while desserts include classic pecan pie. Its scenic setting, Texas-inspired menu, and relaxed atmosphere make Gristmill a popular destination for visitors exploring Gruene. Patrons can enjoy their meals while taking in views of the Guadalupe River and the historic surroundings of one of the area’s most recognizable dining spots.

TXE 081026 WAFFLELICIOUS (KSAT 2026)

WAFFLELICIOUS

2188 TX-46 Ste 109, New Braunfels, TX 78132

Wafflelicious in New Braunfels puts a creative spin on breakfast and lunch with sweet and savory heart-shaped waffles, loaded waffle sandwiches, classic breakfast plates, fresh pastries, and specialty coffee drinks. The menu features indulgent options such as the Berry Dream, Banana Nut Crunch, S’mores, and Apple Strudel waffles, along with savory favorites including the Southern Chicken Waffle Sandwich, Waffle Benedict, and American Breakfast.

Diners can also build their own waffles or choose from croissants, danishes, chicken salad sandwiches, and specialty lattes such as the Longhorn Latte. With a relaxed coffee-shop atmosphere and table plug-ins for working or casual gatherings, Wafflelicious offers a comfortable spot to enjoy an oversized breakfast, a sweet treat, or a cup of specialty coffee.

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