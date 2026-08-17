Cooking with Premier San Antonio Chorizo

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

APCO

APCO Brand Meats is the flagship product line of San Antonio Packing Company, a family-owned operation with more than 80 years of history rooted in the heart of San Antonio. Known for using authentic, hand-blended recipes and premium ingredients at a USDA-inspected facility, APCO has built its reputation on consistency, quality, and an unwavering commitment to traditional methods — including the signature string-tied casings still used on select products today.

The product lineup featured three distinct proteins: the Chorizo Especial, a traditional, lean pork chorizo with no nitrites, no sulfites, and a clean label; the Chorizo Premium; and the Longaniza Especial, made with hams for a different flavor profile. All three were cooked up skillet-style alongside potatoes and eggs and wrapped in butter tortillas, showcasing how each pack — priced under $4 at H-E-B and local grocery stores — can feed a family without breaking the bank.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

DUCK & DUMPLING

3003 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX 78247

Duck & Dumpling is a Chinese restaurant serving traditional Peking duck and scratch-made dumplings alongside a broad menu of regional Chinese dishes. Owned by William Chu, the restaurant brings an authentic approach to the table, with a chef who has spent years mastering the art of duck preparation. The Peking duck undergoes a meticulous two-day air-drying process before being roasted to achieve the crispy skin and juicy interior that define the dish, and the spring pancakes that accompany it are made entirely in-house.

The menu spans a wide range of flavors and textures. Pork soup dumplings deliver a rich, savory broth in every bite, while northern Chinese-style hand-pulled noodles are served in a garlic-forward eggplant dish. The wok-charred green beans are a menu staple, and the pan-fried dumplings — crisped on the bottom and still steaming inside — arrive stuffed with a generous portion of filling. The star of the show, the Peking duck, is presented tableside with house-made spring pancakes, cucumbers, scallions, and a scratch-made duck sauce, assembled taco-style for the perfect bite. The menu also includes milk teas and fresh juices to round out the meal.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

BEST QUALITY DAUGHTER

602 Avenue A, San Antonio, TX 78215

Best Quality Daughter is an Asian-American restaurant at the Pearl in San Antonio, pioneering a cuisine that blends Chinese, Southeast Asian, and South Texas flavors in a building more than 100 years old. The concept launched in 2018 as a series of pop-ups by Chef Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, a second-generation Chinese-American whose cooking reflects both her cultural heritage and her deep ties to the San Antonio food community. The restaurant opened in its permanent Pearl location in November 2020, with Alan Nelson serving as Chef de Cuisine.

The menu is built around wok-fired cooking and locally sourced ingredients. The drunken noodle — officially the Drunken Noodle Red Curry Mole — features farm-to-table wagyu beef flank, wide noodles, bell peppers, Fresno chiles, fresh Thai basil, and a sauce that marries Thai curry paste and mole elements. The pork belly is slow-cooked for ten hours until deeply tender and served wrapped in lettuce with pickled red onions, cilantro, and a red chili fish sauce that cuts through the richness. The impossible potstickers, a vegan option, are filled with Impossible meat, shiitake mushroom, ginger, and garlic, and served with a black vinegar, soy, and chili paste dipping sauce.

Texas Eats 2026 (KSAT 2026)

LORO

2115 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Loro is an Asian smokehouse and bar in Austin’s South Lamar corridor, a collaboration between two James Beard Award-winning chefs — Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue and Tyson Cole of Uchi — that opened in 2018. The concept marries Central Texas barbecue tradition with Southeast Asian flavors, smoking all of its meats on-property using post oak in J&R carousel smokers for both hot and cold smoking. The result is a menu unlike anything else in Texas, served in an expansive indoor-outdoor setting with a beer garden and a robust slushy cocktail program.

The brisket is smoked on-site and served dressed with confit garlic shallots, pickled red onions, and fresh Thai herbs — a dish that puts the restaurant’s dual identity on full display. The corn fritters, formed into golf ball-sized portions and fried to order, are served alongside a chili aioli. The drinks menu features a slushy flight showcasing a frozen gin and tonic, a Vietnamese coffee with bourbon, a mango sake slushy, a frozen watermelon mango margarita, and a non-alcoholic high blackberry margarita.

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