Guayabera Festival returns to downtown San Antonio with food, live music

SAN ANTONIO – The fourth annual Guayabera Festival will move to Travis Park in downtown San Antonio this year.

The celebration will take place from 1-7 p.m. on Saturday. It is free and open to the public.

It will include more than 30 food, drink and retail vendors as well as music from the following bands:

Volcan

Bexar Brass

Dylan Loza & Co.

DJ Brukout

The event is pet friendly and attendees are encouraged to wear their guayaberas and Fiesta-inspired fashion.

This is the first year the event will take place at the park; it was previously located at Peacock Alley. Centro San Antonio and Divide & Conquer Denim & Leather will cohost it.

“It’s amazing how much the event has grown year after year. Clearly, we have tapped into something special and people, even pets love showing off their guayaberas. I am proud to be able to collaborate with great local partners in the promotion of such a dynamic event in our center city,” Javier Trevino, event creator and custom guayabera maker, said in a news release.

Travis Park is located at 301 E. Travis St.