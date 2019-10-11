MAP: 37 patio bars for enjoying cooler weather in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - It's finally starting to feel like fall outside and that means patios are going to start filling up around Alamo City.
Wondering wear to go to relax and enjoy the nice weather?
Here are 37 spots around the city to check out when you're feeling the need for a little fresh air.
The full list (in no particular order) is below:
The Point Park and Eats
Sangria on the Burg
Deco Pizza (both locations)
High Street Wine Company at the Pearl
Paloma Blanca
Little Woodrow’s (both locations)
The Hoppy Monk
The Friendly Spot
Backyard on Broadway
The Well
Alamo BBQ Company
Shuck Shack
La Gloria (both locations)
Anchor Bar
Big’z
The Luxury
Social Spot
Burleson Yard Beer Garden
The Patio Southtown
Still Golden
Paramour
VFW Post 76
Alamo Beer Company
La Tuna
Texas Hofbrau & Beer Garden
The Cove
BierGarten Riverwalk
Rumble
Down on Grayson
Krause’s Cafe and Biergarten
Biergarten
Guadalupe Brewing Company
The Pigpen
Sanchos Cantina & Cocina
