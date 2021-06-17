2 lanes shut down on I-35 after major crash, Schertz PD says

Transguide image of crash on I-35 at FM 1103.

SAN ANTONIO – Two lanes of Interstate 35 are presently shut down following a crash early Thursday morning, the Schertz Police Department said.

The crash occurred on I-35 southbound at FM 1103. The Schertz police department says to expect major delays and use caution.

At this time, it is unclear exactly how the crash happened. Schertz police did not say if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

