Train crashes into back of 18-wheeler along I-35 on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A train crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler on I-35 southbound near Rittiman Road early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. on the city’s Northeast Side.

According to police, the driver of an 18-wheeler was trying to cross the railroad tracks but was hit in the back by a train. No injuries were reported.

SAPD said some pallets did however fall onto the railroad tracks as a result of the collision. Right now, one lane of the access road is closed and delays are expected to take up to two hours.

Image of crash involving train/vehicle on I-35 SB. (KSAT)

Authorities advise using an alternate route if at all possible.

