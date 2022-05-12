72º

18-wheeler rollover crash reported at Finesilver Curve; I-10 WB closed

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, crash, San Antonio, Finesilver Curve
Image of crash on Finesilver Curve on May 12, 2022. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler rollover crash has been reported at I-35 SB/NB at the Finesilver Curve early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m.

At this time, it is not exactly clear as to why the crash happened. Interstate 10 WB is presently closed. Police advise using an alternate route.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

SAPD has not said if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

