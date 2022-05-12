18-wheeler rollover crash reported at Finesilver Curve; I-10 WB closed

Image of crash on Finesilver Curve on May 12, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler rollover crash has been reported at I-35 SB/NB at the Finesilver Curve early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m.

At this time, it is not exactly clear as to why the crash happened. Interstate 10 WB is presently closed. Police advise using an alternate route.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

SAPD has not said if there are any injuries.

#TrafficAlert: An 18-wheeler rollover is reported at I-35 SB/NB, at the Finesilver Curve. I-10 WB closed. #KSATTraffic pic.twitter.com/3UWbm4uGDR — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) May 12, 2022

