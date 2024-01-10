Driver of truck killed after crashing into construction crane on Loop 1604, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A male driver was killed after he crashed his vehicle into a construction crane overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Loop 1604, not far from Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the driver of a pickup truck had driven around an off-duty officer’s vehicle that was blocking traffic for construction. That’s when, police say, the driver crashed the truck into a construction crane and tore the roof off the vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released. It is not exactly clear as to why the man drove around the off-duty officer’s vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

Here are some links for current road closures.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.