3 avoid serious injury in SW Side rollover crash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Three people escaped serious injury during a rollover crash on the city's Southwest Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Harriman Place, not far from Highway 90 and Frio City Road.

According to police, the driver rolled his vehicle into a utility pole and then into a yard.

Police said the utility pole was knocked down and tore into the wires, causing a few homes to be without power overnight.

All three people were checked out at the scene by emergency crews.

Police did not give a reason as to why the driver lost control.

