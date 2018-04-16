Collision involving 18-wheeler causes delays on Loop 410 overnight

SAN ANTONIO - Traffic on part of Loop 410 had to be rerouted late Sunday night due an accident involving an 18-wheeler, San Antonio police said Monday.

The accident happened just before midnight on Loop 410 near South Zarzamora Street.

According to police, two vehicles had a run-in with the 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler had to be offloaded in order to tow the vehicle, police said.

Loop 410 has since reopened following the accident, police said.

There were no reports of injuries.

