Man hit, killed by police cruiser while attempting to cross highway

SAN ANTONIO - A man who attempted to run across a highway was hit and killed by a police cruiser overnight, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 35 near AT&T Center Parkway.

According to police the victim, a man in his 20s or 30s, had darted across the highway just before he was hit by the cruiser. The victim was then likely hit by two additional vehicles that did not stop to render aid, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead by emergency crews at the scene. At this time, it remains unclear as to why the man was attempting to run across the highway.

The victim's name has yet to be released pending notification to next of kin. The investigation into the incident is on-going.

