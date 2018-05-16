High-speed motorcycle chase ends with pair hospitalized

SAN ANTONIO - Two people have been hospitalized and are in custody Wednesday after a high-speed motorcycle chase overnight, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Interstate 10 near FM 1516 on the city's Northeast Side.

According to a DPS trooper, the motorcycle reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour before finally being corralled. Officials said they began chasing the suspects after learning the motorcycle was stolen.

A man 38, and a woman 29, were transported to area hospitals for their injuries. The woman sustained a broken leg, a trooper said.

Authorities did not release the names of the individuals in custody or their charges.

