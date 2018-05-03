Deputies arrest man after vehicle chase on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he led them on a vehicle chase early Thursday morning.

The chase began just before 1 a.m. on Loop 410 and went for roughly 10 minutes before ending on Silverhorn Drive.

According to deputies, the driver was in a stolen vehicle and sped off on Loop 410 to Highway 281 before going through several North Side streets.

Deputies caught up to the man and took him into custody. The driver now faces charges of resisting arrest and evading in a vehicle, with additional charges pending.

