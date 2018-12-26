Motorcyclist dies after crashing with sedan on West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist is dead following a vehicle crash on the city's West Side, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Martin Street and Northwest 19th Street, not far from North Zarzamora Street.

According to police, the motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he clipped the back end of a sedan that was turning onto Northwest 19th Street from West Martin. That's when, police say, the man was ejected from his motorcycle and landed on the street.

The unidentified motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the driver of the sedan involved in the incident will not be charged.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

