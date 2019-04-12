Police seek driver responsible for late-night hit-and-run on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a driver responsible for a hit-and-run that put a man in the hospital late Thursday night.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from Babcock Road and Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, the man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. The unidentified victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. His condition is not currently known.

Authorities did not give a description of the vehicle or say which direction the vehicle went.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and emergency crews answered the call.

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

