Several streets around Travis Park will be closed for jazz event

SAN ANTONIO - Several streets downtown will be closed Friday and Saturday for the annual Jazz'SA Live at Travis Park.

According to the city's Transportation & Capital Improvements, Navarro, Pecan and Jefferson Streets around Travis Park will be closed from 5 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Sunday (See map).

Travis Street will be closed Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday (See map).

Police officers will be on-site to assist in directing traffic.

Residents who plan to be downtown near Travis Park are urged to plan ahead and arrive early.

