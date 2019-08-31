Traffic study finds adding protected bike lanes to portion of Broadway corridor not feasible

SAN ANTONIO - A traffic study conducted by an engineering firm hired by the city of San Antonio said the request to fit protected bike lanes into the lower Broadway corridor upgrades is not feasible.

KSAT reported Thursday about suggested changes that were being requested to add bike lanes to a voter-approved project.

On Friday, the city of San Antonio, via Pape-Dawson Engineers, returned the traffic study that looked at the safest options available to fit vehicles, bikes, pedestrians and parking into a 78-foot row.

City staff members said the road is too narrow between I-35 and Pecan Street. A separate plan was introduced to divert cyclists to Avenue B and Alamo Street, but that plan does not currently have funding.

In 2017, voters approved a $42 million project for repairs to Broadway from Houston Street to Hildebrand Avenue. About two-thirds of the project will have protected bike lanes, except for the lower portion.

Some people have asked that staff members redesign the project to include the bike lanes.

The study says, "Trying to accommodate all modes of transportation into a 78-foot cross section will lead to poor operations for all modes, as well as create safety issues throughout the corridor."

The project is scheduled to get started this fall and should be complete by 2022.

Broadway Traffic Analysis Memo

