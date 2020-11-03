Here’s what voting looks like across the nation today

On Election Day, people across the nation will get in their final votes for the next president of the United States.
Many are anticipating results could come days or even weeks following the election.
Regardless, people showed up in record numbers for early voting, and there’s much anticipation the same could happen on Election Day.
Here’s what voting across the nation looks like today -- one of the most historic election days in recent history.
Note: We will update this article with photos throughout Election Day.