Here’s how to vote by mail or deliver your absentee ballot in Bexar County for the Nov. 2 election

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Absentee voting became a hot-button issue in 2020 as the country grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic in the midst of a presidential election year.

This November, fewer people are expected at the polls but there is still an important constitutional amendment election in Texas on Nov. 2.

Early voting starts on October 18 and runs through October 29, or you can vote on Election Day on Nov. 2. The voter registration deadline is Oct. 4. Find out how to register to vote in Texas here.

Some people also have the option to vote by mail. Here’s everything you need to know about the process and how to apply:

Who can vote by mail?

U.S. Armed Forces and Merchant Marines, their dependents and U.S. citizens who live abroad can vote early by mail. For more information, visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website.

Ad

Mail/absentee ballot voting is also available to elderly voters and voters with physical disabilities.

You must apply to vote by mail each year in Texas. So if you applied for the 2020 presidential election, you’ll need to reapply for the 2021 Nov. 2 election.

You may be eligible to vote by mail if you are:

Going to be away from your county on Election Day and during early voting

Out-of-state college students who still claim a Texas address as their primary residence

Sick or disabled

65 years of age or older on Election Day

Confined in jail, but eligible to vote

How do I vote by mail?

Bexar County voters who are interested in voting by mail must submit this application to the Bexar County Elections Department, but the applications must be received — not postmarked — no later than 11 days before Election Day, or Oct. 22. If you have questions, call 210-335-0362.

When county elections officers determine you are eligible to vote by mail, they will send you a blank absentee ballot electronically or by mail.

Ad

For the 2020 Presidential Election, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation extending early voting and allowing voters to hand-deliver mail ballots prior to election day. However, those rules do not apply this year.

The hand-delivery of mail ballots is only allowed on Election Day. In Bexar County, those hand-delivered ballots must go to the elections office at 1103 S. Frio St., Suite 200. They will not be accepted at polling places and voters will need to present a valid ID.

The ballots must contain a signature across the sealed flap and voters will be asked to sign a roster when they turn their ballots in.

If you don’t plan to hand-deliver your ballot, absentee ballots must be sent by mail to this address:

Bexar County Elections (Early Voting Clerk)

1103 S. Frio St., Suite 200

San Antonio, TX 78207-6328

Click here to find out where to submit your application for ballot by mail in other Texas counties.

Ad

Absentee/mail-in ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots from overseas voters must be received by the 5th day after Election Day. Ballots from members of the armed forces must be received by the 6th day after Election Day. Members of the military and other overseas voters can track the status of their ballot online.

The following is a list of mail-in ballot voting procedures from the Bexar County Elections Department:

Voter packet arrives (to voter) in brown envelope Contents: letter from SOS, list of write-in candidates, letter about bringing mail-in ballots by hand, white secrecy envelope and actual ballot

Voter completes ballot, places in white secrecy envelope, places in mailing envelope, signs their name across the flap, and sends into elections office or brings in by hand

Once mail-in ballots are returned to elections office Ballots are scanned in and turned over to early ballot board Ballots are then verified—voter’s signature across flap ensures it’s them—that signature is scanned in Ballots are turned over to another group, which takes out the ballot and places in a bucket Voters may check the status of their ballot at bexar.org/elections through election ballot-tracking software

Ballot Tracking Voter goes to home page: bexar.org/elections and clicks on ‘ track my ballot Voter enters last name, birthdate, DL number or last four of social Tracking status informs voter: whether elections has voter’s app, whether it’s entered into system, whether ballot is pending (meaning it is in the print queue in-house), the date the ballot was placed in the mail and the date the ballot was returned to elections by the voter

Process for voter who requests mail-in ballot, then votes in person Voter record is marked in elections once they request mail-in ballot If voter then decides to vote in person, officials will process their name and information Notice comes up to judge, “Has a mail ballot” Voter fills out cancellation Voter may vote in person All laptops at all polls talk to each other to ensure no one votes more than once



Not sure if you’re registered to vote in the Nov. 2 election? Click here to check.

Also on KSAT: