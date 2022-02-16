4 Republicans, 1 Democrat vie for party’s nomination in March primary in Texas House District 122

SAN ANTONIO – Get more election news on KSAT’s Vote 2022 page.

Five potential successors are lining up for the reliably Republican House seat in District 122, which covers parts of northern Bexar County.

After serving in the Texas House for more than a decade, Rep. Lyle Larson (R-San Antonio) has decided not to seek reelection.

Larson had become increasingly outspoken against his own party throughout the previous legislative sessions as his party passed controversial bills on voting and abortion. Most recently, Larson expressed disappointment in how Republicans handled redistricting.

GOP candidates running in the primary include San Antonio businessman Adam Blanchard, former San Antonio City Council member Elisa Chan, banking executive Mark Daniel Cuthbert and Mark Dorazio, a former Bexar County GOP Chair.

The Democratic primary has Angi Aramburu in an uncontested race.

Ad

Here’s a look at all five candidates:

Adam Blanchard

Blanchard is a businessman who has built trucking, logistics, and real estate companies that he said created dozens of jobs. He practiced law for five years prior to going into small business. On his campaign website, Blanchard said the combination of his legal background and business experience gives him the ability to represent and advocate for residents in District 122. His priorities include a secure border, safe neighborhoods and economic prosperity.

Elisa Chan

Chan served three terms on the San Antonio City Council. She and her husband own an engineering firm with offices in San Antonio and Austin. According to her campaign website, Chan calls herself a tough conservative leader with the courage to oppose liberal policies. Her priorities include a secure border, maintaining the infrastructure and stopping inflation.

Ad

Mark Daniel Cuthbert

Cuthbert is a senior executive at a Texas-based financial institution and worked for 10 years at a consulting group. He was an Air Force commissioned officer who served in Iraq. According to Cuthbert’s campaign website, his campaign issues include election integrity, a secure border and community investments.

Mark Dorazio

Dorazio is a small business owner who has owned a construction company with his wife for 38 years. He has served as a Republican Party precinct chairman for over 30 years and was elected as Bexar County Republican Party Chairman from 2017-2018. According to Dorazio’s campaign website, his campaign issues include border security, critical race theory, property taxes,

Angi Aramburu

Angi Aramburu is the lone candidate running in the Democratic primary. Aramburu is a small business owner who owns a personal training business and has experience in nonprofit management. This is her first foray in politics and said she is running to “help solve the big problems affecting us all,” according to an interview conducted by Living Blue In Texas. Aramburu said her campaign priorities include expanding Medicaid, public education funding and infrastructure.

Ad

Texas House District 122 (KSAT)

Also on KSAT.com: