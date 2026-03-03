Election results: Texas’ 21st Congressional District race in March 2026 primary

Texas’ 21st Congressional District includes much of north San Antonio, some of Austin’s suburbs and parts of the Hill Country.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026.

BACKGROUND

While several congressional districts in Texas will have new constituents, U.S. House District 21 will remain largely unchanged in time for the 2026 primary election.

Chip Roy, who won the seat as a first-time candidate in 2018, has served the district ever since. Most recently, Roy has thrown his name in the hat for the Texas Attorney General race.

The U.S. House District 21 map covers Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills and portions of San Antonio’s North Side. The boundary also stretches into the Hill Country and includes Bandera, Blanco, Comal, Gillespie, Kendall and Kerr counties as well as roughly half of Hays County.

One Republican candidate — Kyle Sinclair — dropped out of the race, but his name will still appear on the March 3 ballot. Another candidate, Dan McQueen, ran for Congress as a Republican and lost head-to-head to Democrat Greg Casar for the 35th Congressional District race in 2022.

McQueen, who is running for Congress as an Independent this year, was the former mayor of Corpus Christi. He resigned one month into his term in the Coastal Bend.

In the Republican primary race, Daniel Betts has turned his attention to U.S. House District 21 after an unsuccessful run for Travis County District Attorney in 2024.

Betts highlighted the importance of water in the district regarding its scarcity and preventing a repeat of the deadly July 4, 2025, flooding.

Weston Martinez is no stranger to the Bexar County ballot. In 2020, he finished third in the Republican primary for the Bexar County Commissioners Court Precinct 3 race. Martinez also made runs for Texas Railroad Commissioner (2016, 2018) and Texas Land Commissioner (2022).

Peggy McCormick Wardlaw is the lone candidate in this year’s race who also ran against Roy in the Republican primary race eight years ago. Wardlaw finished 11th in the 2018 primary.

After an accomplished Major League Baseball career, former Texas Rangers and New York Yankees baseball star Mark Teixiera will take his next big swing in politics.

Teixiera — a five-time Gold Glove winner, three-time All-Star and World Series champion — earned the endorsements of President Donald Trump and Governor Greg Abbott. On Feb. 10, Sinclair ended his campaign and immediately endorsed Teixiera for Congress.

James “Trey” Trainor III, a first-time congressional candidate, also served as a former general counsel for the Texas Secretary of State and the Texas Republican Party.

Other first-time Republican candidates include Jason Cahill, Jacques Dubose, Ezekiel Enriquez, Paul Rojas, Heather Tessmer and Mike Wheeler.

Three Democratic candidates are vying to become the first Democrat to win the district in 48 years.

Two years ago, Kristin Hook ran unopposed in District 21 and advanced to the November 2024 general election. Hook, who faces first-time primary candidates Gary Taylor and Regina Vanburg in March, garnered 36% of the vote against Roy in 2024.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

