Congressional District 35 election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022

BACKGROUND

Congressional District 35 (KSAT)

Congressman Lloyd Doggett is in the same boat as Rep. Vicente González. Doggett was drawn out of his district when the new congressional maps were drawn by the Texas Legislature. So, he will not be the Representative for 35 come January. Instead, he will try for re-election for the new, much smaller District 37.

That leaves District 35 open to brand-new representation.

Republicans want the traditionally blue district, which includes portions of Bexar County, thin strips of Comal and Hays counties, a portion of Caldwell County, and portions of southern and eastern Austin in Travis County. And Democrats want to hold on to what has been a stronghold for them for many years.

Navy Veteran and Republican Dan McQueen has held many jobs in his life. According to his campaign website, from dishwasher to lead engineer on Air Force One. In the political arena, McQueen was the Mayor of Corpus Christie briefly (elected in 2016). He resigned after 37 days.

Since then, he’s filed to run in races to run for U.S. Representative for District 20 (he withdrew) and U.S. Senator in Missouri (he withdrew to run for the District 35 seat here in Texas).

Former Austin city council member and Democrat Greg Casar is McQueen’s competition. He served on the city council from 2015 to 2022. Among his accomplishments listed on his website are the paid sick-days laws and raising the minimum pay of workers from $7.25 to $15 an hour.

Both candidates faced multiple opponents in the March primary.

Casar, who had fewer opponents, won his contest outright. McQueen was the top vote-getter among 10 GOP candidates. He defeated Michael Rodriguez in the runoff in May.