Election results: Texas’ 35th Congressional District race in March 2026 primary

BACKGROUND

The new map of a U.S. congressional district has spurred a domino effect statewide: a longtime congressman’s retirement, an incumbent running in another district and a batch of new hopefuls representing a new constituency.

The state’s 35th congressional district formerly encompassed portions of San Antonio’s West Side, East Side and downtown areas as well as parts of Caldwell, Comal, Hays and Travis counties along Interstate 35.

After it was redrawn by state lawmakers, the new 35th congressional district now occupies south, east and northeast Bexar County in addition to Guadalupe, Karnes and Wilson counties.

Democrat Greg Casar, who currently holds the 35th congressional district seat, announced his candidacy to run for the state’s new U.S. House District 37 seat centered around Austin and Travis County. The previous District 37 seat was held by departing Rep. Lloyd Doggett.

On the Democratic side, Maureen Galindo is running for office for the second time in as many years.

In 2025, Galindo was a candidate for the District 1 council member seat in San Antonio eventually won by Sukh Kaur. Galindo garnered 3% of the vote in that race.

Last October, Johnny Garcia announced his candidacy for the congressional seat after an extensive career in law enforcement. He spent the last seven years as a spokesperson for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

John Lira, an East Central High School graduate and former Marine, hopes to use his experience working in the Small Business Administration to continue serving in the new congressional district.

According to her campaign website, former teacher Whitney Masterson-Moyes counts education, health care and the economy as key issues in her run for Congress.

The Republican primary features seven candidates, including current state Rep. John Lujan.

Lujan currently represents Texas House District 118, which also occupies similar areas of Bexar County as the new 35th congressional district. He turned the historically blue district red in a 2021 special election, held on to the seat during the 2022 midterms and again during the 2024 general election.

Lujan also earned the endorsement of Governor Greg Abbott.

According to his campaign website, Air Force veteran Carlos De La Cruz said he was inspired to serve following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

De La Cruz also secured his own high-profile endorsement ahead of the primary: President Donald Trump.

Steven Wright is a familiar face in the District 35 race. Wright, a former county sheriff in California, won the Republican primary runoff two years ago before Casar defeated him by a 2-to-1 margin in the 2024 general election.

Ryan Krause is making his fourth bid for a congressional seat. Krause previously ran for U.S. House District 21 where he lost in the primary to eventual winner Chip Roy in 2018. During his last two runs for U.S. House District 15, Krause was defeated by current Rep. Monica De La Cruz (who is Carlos De La Cruz’s sister) in a 2020 Republican primary runoff and another Republican primary (2022).

Josh Cortez, a Guadalupe County resident, is a first-time candidate who worked as an adviser to Rep. De La Cruz.

Rod Lingsch is running for the third different U.S. congressional district since the start of this decade. Including a 2024 bid and this year’s candidacy for U.S. House District 35, Lingsch ran for congressional seats in District 34 (2020) and District 37 (2022).

Before the new congressional maps were introduced, Jay Furman announced his candidacy in the 28th congressional district race in April 2025 where Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar previously defeated him in the 2024 general election. After the maps went live, Furman recalibrated and announced a run for the Republican nomination in District 35.

Vanessa Hicks-Callaway threw her name in the hat for the District 35 race following two primary defeats for Texas House District 30 in 2020 and 2024. Larry La Rose is trying his hand at a congressional race for the first time. He previously ran twice as a city council candidate for District 3 in San Antonio.

New Braunfels car dealer Randy Adams and San Antonio home inspector Mark Eberwine round out the list of first-time Republican candidates in this district.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

