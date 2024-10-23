Voters in Congressional District 28 to choose between indicted congressman or Navy veteran

Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page. See the full ballot here and information on where to vote here.

People in Texas’s 28th congressional district have had a familiar face representing them since 2005.

Recommended Videos

But in a few weeks, they’ll decide whether to keep embattled Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar and give him an 11th term in office or elect political newcomer and Republican Jay Furman.

According to the US Census Bureau, the district represents more than 725,000 constituents from Laredo up to downtown San Antonio.

Texas' Congressional District 28 (KSAT/Brittney Daniels)

Cuellar has been in office since January 2005. Recently, his candidacy has been marred by legal trouble. In May 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice charged Cuellar and his wife with 14 criminal counts. He was accused of bribery, money laundering, and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

As of July 30, 2024, jury selection for Cuellar’s trial was scheduled to begin on March 31, 2025. Cuellar has maintained his innocence and said he hasn’t done anything illegal.

Elections More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

On his campaign’s website, Cuellar said he’s running to “continue fighting to keep the American Dream alive for every family in South Texas.”

In a statement to KSAT, Cuellar’s spokesperson said if re-elected, Cuellar will fight for access to affordable healthcare, border security, transportation infrastructure, and accessibility to higher education opportunities.

Cuellar also pledges to continue to protect Social Security and Medicare and work with “both parties to pass legislation” that supports constituents and grows the economy.

Cuellar currently serves on the House Appropriations Committee, which regulates how much money the federal government spends. If re-elected, Cuellar plans to continue to serve on said committee.

Furman is a U.S. Navy veteran. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in 1998 and a master’s from the Naval Postgraduate School in 2012.

According to Furman’s campaign website, his vision “takes back our southwest border, empowers South Texas small businesses, blocks the woke insanity, and puts Texans back in charge of their day-to-day lives.”

KSAT emailed the Furman campaign several times for comment and is still awaiting his response.

All 435 U.S. House seats are up for election in 2024. Currently, Republicans have a 220 to 212 majority with three vacancies.

More Election Coverage on KSAT.com: