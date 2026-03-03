Election results: Texas House District 118 in March 2026 primary

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

Regardless of the result, a new state Representative will be sworn in at the State Capitol next year for Texas House District 118.

John Lujan, a Republican who turned the historically blue district red in a 2021 special election, held on to the seat during the 2022 midterms and again during the 2024 general election.

Last August, after the state’s GOP released a redrawn congressional map, Lujan elected to file his candidacy for Texas’ new-look 35th U.S. Congressional District.

With Lujan’s impending departure, one of three Republican candidates hope to garner enough favor with voters in south, east and northeast Bexar County in March before facing Democrat Kristian Carranza in the fall.

According to his campaign website, Jorge Borrego had a hand in the passage of “historic school choice legislation” while he was a member of the Texas Public Policy Foundation. Borrego also earned the endorsement of Governor Greg Abbott, who himself is running for office this year.

San Antonio-area attorney Desi Martinez is no stranger to running for office or for this particular seat in the state House. Martinez ran and lost as a Democrat during the 2021 special election for Leo Pacheco’s seat after Pacheco left in the middle of his term to teach at San Antonio College.

Joe Shellhart, a small business owner and military veteran, is running, in part, on a pro-teachers platform.

“Our teachers are the backbone of our community, but they’re being squeezed from every direction,” Shellhart wrote on his campaign website.

Carranza, who is running unopposed in the March primary, lost to Lujan in the Texas House District 118 race by less than 4 percentage points in the 2024 general election.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

