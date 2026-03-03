Skip to main content
Vote 2026

Election results: Texas House District 118 in March 2026 primary

Voters will choose from 3 Republican candidates to face an unchallenged Democratic candidate in November

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Rebecca Salinas, Executive Producer

Kolten Parker, Manager of Content and Coverage

Map for State Rep. District 118. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. on March 3, 2026. Scroll within the result embeds to see all races.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Watch KSAT's live election results stream with Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga here. Election results will begin populating at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.

State Representative, Dist. 118 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Jorge Borrego

Jorge Borrego(R)

00%
Desi Martinez

Desi Martinez(R)

00%
Joe Shellhart

Joe Shellhart(R)

00%

BACKGROUND

Regardless of the result, a new state Representative will be sworn in at the State Capitol next year for Texas House District 118.

John Lujan, a Republican who turned the historically blue district red in a 2021 special election, held on to the seat during the 2022 midterms and again during the 2024 general election.

Last August, after the state’s GOP released a redrawn congressional map, Lujan elected to file his candidacy for Texas’ new-look 35th U.S. Congressional District.

With Lujan’s impending departure, one of three Republican candidates hope to garner enough favor with voters in south, east and northeast Bexar County in March before facing Democrat Kristian Carranza in the fall.

According to his campaign website, Jorge Borrego had a hand in the passage of “historic school choice legislation” while he was a member of the Texas Public Policy Foundation. Borrego also earned the endorsement of Governor Greg Abbott, who himself is running for office this year.

San Antonio-area attorney Desi Martinez is no stranger to running for office or for this particular seat in the state House. Martinez ran and lost as a Democrat during the 2021 special election for Leo Pacheco’s seat after Pacheco left in the middle of his term to teach at San Antonio College.

Joe Shellhart, a small business owner and military veteran, is running, in part, on a pro-teachers platform.

“Our teachers are the backbone of our community, but they’re being squeezed from every direction,” Shellhart wrote on his campaign website.

Carranza, who is running unopposed in the March primary, lost to Lujan in the Texas House District 118 race by less than 4 percentage points in the 2024 general election.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

If there are three or more candidates in a race and none of them win more than 50% of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to the May 26 primary runoff.

