Blake’s Brainiacs: DIY Snow
Kaiti Blake shows you how you can make your own snow at home
SAN ANTONIO – Living in South Texas means that the chances of a white Christmas are about as high as Santa passing on a cookie...
However, you don’t have to let Mother Nature stop you!
Meteorologist Kaiti Blake shows you how you can make your own snow at home - no matter what the temperature is outside!
You’ll need:
- 1 cup of baking soda
- 1 cup of shaving cream
- some water
- a bowl
- a spoon or fork to mix with
Follow these steps:
1. Add the baking soda and shaving cream to the bowl
2. Begin mixing the baking soda and shaving cream together with a fork or spoon
3. Add a few drops of water as you’re mixing, keeping in mind that more water will make your snow more ‘clumpy’
When your snow is at the desired texture, you’re all set!
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.