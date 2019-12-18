Blake’s Brainiacs: DIY Snow

SAN ANTONIO – Living in South Texas means that the chances of a white Christmas are about as high as Santa passing on a cookie...

However, you don’t have to let Mother Nature stop you!

Meteorologist Kaiti Blake shows you how you can make your own snow at home - no matter what the temperature is outside!

You’ll need:

1 cup of baking soda

1 cup of shaving cream

some water

a bowl

a spoon or fork to mix with

Follow these steps:

1. Add the baking soda and shaving cream to the bowl

2. Begin mixing the baking soda and shaving cream together with a fork or spoon

3. Add a few drops of water as you’re mixing, keeping in mind that more water will make your snow more ‘clumpy’

When your snow is at the desired texture, you’re all set!