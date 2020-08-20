After seeing a devastating hurricane just 11 years earlier, Indianola, Texas, a thriving port town, took a direct hit from the 1886 storm. A storm surge of 15 feet destroyed nearly everything in the town, while a fire resulted in additional damage. The hurricane killed 46 people in Indianola (the storm in 1875 killed nearly 400). Indianola was never rebuilt, allowing Galveston to become Texas’s main port.
This Day in Weather History: August 20th
One of the most intense hurricanes to ever hit the US devastates Indianola, Texas
