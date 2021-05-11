Look: KSAT Insiders capture lightning strikes around San Antonio area

Lightning over the night sky near the Medical Center in San Antonio on May 10, 2021.

San Antonio – On Monday night, the San Antonio area saw thunderstorms that put on an impressive light show.

KSAT Insiders and viewers had their cameras at the ready and submitted some photos and videos via KSAT Pins that captured the natural phenomenon.

Thankfully they weren’t destructive like the storms we’ve seen in the past few weeks, but another round of storms are on their way Tuesday night. Download the KSAT Weather app or visit KSAT.com/weather to get the latest alerts and forecast.

tpmac39 Taylor McClelland: QUITE A LIGHTNING SHOW TONIGHT!!! 0 s 1

Lightning over the night sky near the Medical Center in San Antonio on May 10, 2021. (Photo submitted to KSAT by Kara McClendon)

SkyWatcher on KSAT Pins: Such a weird looking sky tonight. I believe a majority of folks in the San Antonio area are in for a semi-sleepless night. (Skywatcher/KSAT Pins)

Mother Nature brought strong thunderstorms last night. It was electrical! ⚡️⛈⁣



🎥(05/10/21): Chris W., Service Restoration Journeyman



We're closely monitoring the weather as another round of storms is forecasted for our service area today & tomorrow: https://t.co/NRBLRRjUtC pic.twitter.com/pQ5hgWHh9L — CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) May 11, 2021

