See pictures of hail coming down across the San Antonio area

San Antonio – The storm that has triggered a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Medina, Bandera, Kerr, Blanco, Gillespie, Kendall and Bexar Counties is reportedly developing hail ranging from the size of a dime to a baseball.

KSAT viewers are sharing photos of what they are seeing in their backyards. If you would like to submit photos go to KSAT.com/pins and we could use your submission on-air and online.

This story will be updated throughout the night.

The KSAT Weather Authority team is tracking the storm and providing the latest updates on the KSAT Weather page.

