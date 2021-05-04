Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for San Antonio area

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the counties in yellow. A “watch” means that residents in the affected areas should watch out for the potential for large hail and gusty winds until 11 PM Monday. If you eventually receive a severe thunderstorm WARNING, please seek shelter immediately in a sturdy building away from windows.

LIVE RADAR:

To keep up with the weather situation, please download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Want to share what you’re seeing with KSAT12’s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

Ad

More resources: