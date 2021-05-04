San Antonio, Boerne residents assess damage after significant hail storm

A variety of large hail stones which fell in St. Hedwig May 3, 2021. Sent in by KSAT Connect User jdb2008

Less than a week after massive storms did damage in D’Hanis, Hondo, and Castroville, a pair of thunderstorms left behind paths of large hail through San Antonio and Boerne. Developing around 6 p.m. in Medina County, storms quickly formed thanks to heat, humidity, and a dryline. The combination of the three were enough to push through a cap on the atmosphere, creating sizable hail.

At one point, the supercell thunderstorm split, with a left-moving storm moving north to Boerne and a right-moving storm that traveled through San Antonio. The storms would travel long distances, dropping hail along the way.

,

The isolated supercells formed in an extremely unstable atmosphere.

Pictures and videos continued to come into our KSAT Connect, showing the size of the hail and the damage it was leaving behind.

Julian sent this in, showing damage to the windshield of his car.

KSAT Connect picture from MaggieRod near Mission Road.

KSAT Connect picture from jr092977 showing hail slightly smaller than softballs