Flash Flood Watch has been issued for San Antonio area until Thursday afternoon

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the counties in green, including Bexar County, until 1 PM Thursday (5/20).

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the counties in GREEN. These areas could see an additional 2 to 6 inches of rainfall with pockets of 6+ inches of rain through 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20.

A “watch” means that residents in the affected area should watch out for the potential of flash flooding until 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20. If you eventually receive a flash flood WARNING, please stay indoors and off the roads if possible. If you must drive, remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

LIVE RADAR:

To keep up with the weather situation, please download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

Want to share what you’re seeing with KSAT12’s meteorologists? Submit photos and videos here, and your submission may get featured on KSAT.com or on air.

Ad

More resources: