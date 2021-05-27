Memorial Day weekend: Not too hot, a few windows for rain

The forecast for Memorial Day Weekend in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a pretty rainy month! San Antonio International airport has picked up more than 4.5 inches of rain, nearly 0.7 inches above average. And while some of us might be feeling a little waterlogged, there’s more rain in the forecast for the upcoming holiday weekend. However, it’s definitely not going to be a washout!

Here’s what you need to know about the weather forecast for San Antonio:

Expect quiet weather for most of the day Friday : cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon

Storms in North and West Texas could start to approach San Antonio by late Friday evening , moving through Friday night

Any storms late Friday night should be on the weaker side, but some pockets of heavy rain and rumbles of thunder will be possible

Leftover showers from Friday night could linger into early Saturday morning

A few isolated thundershowers could pop up Saturday afternoon , but the day will be rain-free for most

Sunday will be another quiet day as far as rain goes, but it will be warm and muggy

Memorial Day on Monday will also be warm and humid, with a few isolated showers and storms possible by the afternoon

Texas Travel

If you’ll be hitting the road Friday to head out of town, keep in mind that there will be some storms in parts of North and West Texas.

There will be storms in portions of North and West Texas on Friday evening (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

By Saturday, things will be fairly quiet across the state, with some isolated rain possible. It will be hottest near the Rio Grande and toward El Paso.

The weather will be fairly quiet across Texas on Saturday after some storms late Friday (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Stay Informed

As always, Your Weather Authority team will keep you updated over the holiday weekend. You can get the very latest forecast anytime by bookmarking our weather page and by downloading the KSAT Weather Authority App - available for both Apple and Android devices. In fact, with the KSAT Weather Authority app, you can get a forecast for anywhere in the world! So, take it with you if you’re going out of town for the weekend.

You can also check LIVE Doppler Radar right on your desktop by clicking here.