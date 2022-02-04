Texans asked to report stranded and cold-stunned sea turtles to TPWD

PADRE ISLAND, Texas – The cold temperatures in Texas in recent weeks could have a negative impact on coastal wildlife.

Prolonged exposure during times of extreme cold can be fatal to sea turtles.

Sea turtles become “stunned” by cold weather, which leaves them beached and unable to move.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, cold-stunning is a condition in which sea turtles become very weak and inactive from exposure to cold temperatures.

Officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are asking anyone who spots a stranded or cold-stunned turtle to report it to 1-866-TURTLE-5.

Cold weather can negatively impact fish and wildlife on the Texas coast. While Coastal Fisheries is continuing to... Posted by Coastal Fisheries - Texas Parks and Wildlife on Thursday, February 3, 2022

“Cold-stunned turtles become lethargic and are eventually unable to swim causing them to float at the surface,” according to the NOAA. “Wind and/or tides may wash them ashore. If temperatures remain low or turtles are not rescued, they can develop secondary health problems or die. Hundreds or even thousands of sea turtles can be affected by cold-stunning events.”

National Park Service officials said all rescued, cold-stunned sea turtles are not held in captivity any longer than necessary.

“Once area waters have risen to safe temperatures and the individual turtles have recovered from hypothermia, they are released back into the wild,” according to the NPS.