🧪 Science with Sarah: Bread Fossils 🦖🍞

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for fun way to explore how fossils are made, check out these gummy worm and bread fossils!

Science with Sarah: Invite KSAT to your school for live science experiments. (KSAT)

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Here are the materials you'll need to make your own bread fossils (Copyright KSAT 2022 - All rights reserved)

4 slices of bread

Gummy candy

Plastic wrap

Heavy books

DO THE EXPERIMENT

STEP 1: Place a few gummy candies onto a slice of bread. SEE BELOW

STEP 1: Place a few gummies on a slice of bread (Copyright KSAT 2022 - All rights reserved)

STEP 2: Top the gummy candies with another slice of bread, and repeat until you use 4 slices of bread.

STEP 3: Wrap your “sandwich” in plastic wrap. SEE BELOW

Wrap your "sandwich" in plastic wrap (Copyright KSAT 2022 - All rights reserved)

STEP 4: Place heavy books on top of the “sandwich.” You can either wait for 24 hours or press down on the books.

STEP 5: Unwrap your “sandwich” and remove the layers of bread and gummy candies. Notice how the gummy candies leave imprints in the bread.

HOW IT WORKS

This experiment shows how pressure over time can create fossils.

The books represent the pressure on soil and rock over millions of years.

The imprints left by the gummy candies represent fossils!

