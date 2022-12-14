64º

🧪 Science with Sarah: Bread Fossils 🦖🍞

Millions of years of geology, pressed into a sandwich 😝

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Hello parents, teachers and students! If you’re looking for fun way to explore how fossils are made, check out these gummy worm and bread fossils!

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment here!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

Here are the materials you'll need to make your own bread fossils (Copyright KSAT 2022 - All rights reserved)
  • 4 slices of bread
  • Gummy candy
  • Plastic wrap
  • Heavy books

DO THE EXPERIMENT

  • STEP 1: Place a few gummy candies onto a slice of bread. SEE BELOW
STEP 1: Place a few gummies on a slice of bread (Copyright KSAT 2022 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 2: Top the gummy candies with another slice of bread, and repeat until you use 4 slices of bread.
  • STEP 3: Wrap your “sandwich” in plastic wrap. SEE BELOW
Wrap your "sandwich" in plastic wrap (Copyright KSAT 2022 - All rights reserved)
  • STEP 4: Place heavy books on top of the “sandwich.” You can either wait for 24 hours or press down on the books.
  • STEP 5: Unwrap your “sandwich” and remove the layers of bread and gummy candies. Notice how the gummy candies leave imprints in the bread.

HOW IT WORKS

This experiment shows how pressure over time can create fossils.

  • The books represent the pressure on soil and rock over millions of years.
  • The imprints left by the gummy candies represent fossils!

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

About the Authors:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

