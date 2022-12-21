42º

LIVE VIDEO CHAT: Join KSAT meteorologists as first freeze moves through San Antonio, Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Ask your questions in the comments or on KSAT’s YouTube channel

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Adam Caskey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

An arctic cold front will sweep across Texas on Thursday (12/22), bringing a widespread hard freeze by Friday (12/23) morning.

With Christmas this weekend and the recent memory of the February 2021 winter storm in mind, you may be paying closer attention to the weather in the coming days.

Your KSAT Weather Authority meteorologists will be livestreaming starting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday as the arctic cold front moves through — ready to answer all your questions and get you prepared for South Central Texas’ first widespread freeze.

You can always find the latest forecast on the KSAT Weather page or app.

HOW TO WATCH AT 1:30 P.M. THURSDAY

  • You can watch the video at the top of this article and leave your comments below
  • Or download the KSAT Weather Authority App to see the livestream and browse current temperatures, winds, and windchills around Texas
    • iPhone users can download here
    • Android users can download here
  • On a Smart TV? Download the KSAT+ app
  • You can also head over to KSAT’s YouTube page! You can ask questions in the chat, and KSAT meteorologists will answer on the livestream.

About the Authors:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

