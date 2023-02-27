Want to become a Storm Spotter? Here’s how...

An archived radar image of the April 28, 2021 tornadic supercell storm that dropped the largest hailstone recorded in Texas.

As much as radar technology has advanced in the last few decades, meteorologists still rely on ground reports to get the clearest picture about what happens during a severe weather event. So, with the 2023 severe weather season approaching, the National Weather Service is hosting two “Skywarn Storm Spotter” classes around South Central Texas this week — one in Hondo and the other in Jourdanton.

Through these free classes, you will learn the basics about flash flooding, hail, tornadoes, and other types of severe weather. You’ll also learn how to properly submit severe weather reports to the National Weather Service.

Training is open to everyone, regardless of if you live in the county where the training is being held. Walk-ins are welcome. Here’s what you need to know:

HONDO, MEDINA COUNTY - Tuesday (February 28, 2023)

TIME: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LOCATION: South Texas Regional Training Center (402 Carter, Hondo, TX 78861)

Information on the basic Skywarn training from the National Weather Service for Medina County (National Weather Service)

JOURDANTON, ATASCOSA COUNTY - Thursday (March 2, 2023)

TIME: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LOCATION: Jourdanton Community Center (1101 Campbell Ave., Jourdanton, TX)

Information on the basic Skywarn training from the National Weather Service for Atascosa County (National Weather Service)

WHAT ABOUT CLASSES CLOSER TO SAN ANTONIO?

If you can’t make the classes in Hondo or Jourdanton, the National Weather Service is working to schedule classes closer to San Antonio in the coming weeks. We’ll keep you posted!