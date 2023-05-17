🧪 Science with Sarah: Diet Coke & Mentos geysers! 🌋

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! Yep...I’m sure you’ve heard of this classic. Science with Sarah for the 2022-2023 school year ends with a bang. Here’s how you can do it with your kiddos.

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

A piece of paper

Scotch tape

Index card

Roll of Mentos

2L Diet Coke bottle (the smaller ones don’t work as well)

DO THE EXPERIMENT

Make a Mentos dispenser by rolling up a piece of paper and taping it into a tube shape

Stack the Mentos into the paper tube. You’ll use the index card to keep the Mentos in the tube until it’s time to drop them into the Diet Coke.

Unscrew the 2L Diet Coke bottle and place it on the ground

Drop all of the Mentos into the Diet Coke bottle using the paper tube and index card, step back and watch the geyser launch into the sky

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, email sciencewithsarah@ksat.com.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!