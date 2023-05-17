84º

LIVE

Weather

🧪 Science with Sarah: Diet Coke & Mentos geysers! 🌋

This classic experiment is an explosively good time!

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

David Sears, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: KSATKids, Science with Sarah, Whatever the Weather, Education, Science

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment here!

Hello parents, teachers and students! Yep...I’m sure you’ve heard of this classic. Science with Sarah for the 2022-2023 school year ends with a bang. Here’s how you can do it with your kiddos.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.

Science with Sarah: Invite KSAT to your school for live science experiments. (KSAT)

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

  • A piece of paper
  • Scotch tape
  • Index card
  • Roll of Mentos
  • 2L Diet Coke bottle (the smaller ones don’t work as well)

DO THE EXPERIMENT

  • Make a Mentos dispenser by rolling up a piece of paper and taping it into a tube shape
  • Stack the Mentos into the paper tube. You’ll use the index card to keep the Mentos in the tube until it’s time to drop them into the Diet Coke.
  • Unscrew the 2L Diet Coke bottle and place it on the ground
  • Drop all of the Mentos into the Diet Coke bottle using the paper tube and index card, step back and watch the geyser launch into the sky

SCIENCE WITH SARAH

If you’d like Sarah and David to come to your school and conduct a science experiment live on KSAT, email sciencewithsarah@ksat.com.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

email

facebook

twitter

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email