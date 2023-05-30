71º

WATCH LIVE: KSAT meteorologist Sarah Spivey tracks scattered showers, storms Memorial Day evening

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Meteorologist Sarah Spivey is tracking heavy rain making its way across San Antonio.

Scattered storms producing localized flooding, lightning, and even some smaller, non-damaging hail are expected this evening.

Any rain is anticipated to end after sunset, with mild evening temperatures in the 70s.

Additionally, a flash flood warning has been issued for Bexar County until 9:30 p.m. Monday. The public is advised to avoid roadways and low-water crossings.

