WEATHER RECAP: June 2023 by the numbers in San Antonio

A hot and drier-than-average month was found in June in San Antonio.

Halfway through the year already?

It’s no surprise that temperatures cranked up as we officially kicked off the summer season. Now that we’re flipping that calendar over to the month of July, let’s take a look back at how June tallied up in San Antonio:

Temperatures

Coolest Morning Low: 64 degrees on the morning of June 3

Hottest Afternoon High: 105 degrees on the afternoons of June 19, 20, and 21

Number of 100-degree Days: 12

Monthly Average Temperature: 86.0 degrees (which is actually warmer than the average of 82.6 degrees) This makes June 2023 the 8th warmest June we have on record in San Antonio.



Unlike last year, we were able to avoid triple-digit days in May. That, of course, wasn’t the case this month, with June bringing the first 100+ degree days of the year so far to San Antonio.

High humidity also allowed heat index values to soar well into the triple digits at times. We managed to record a 117-degree peak heat index value back on June 20, which is the hottest on record for San Antonio! Heat index records date back to the 1940s.

West of San Antonio, folks in Del Rio had more than their fair share of heat throughout the month. In fact, from June 18 to June 28, every afternoon either tied or broke their previous record high. That’s 11 consecutive days!

The hottest temperature recorded in Del Rio this month (which also ended up being the hottest overall temperature ever recorded in the city) was 115 degrees on June 21.

Rainfall

Monthly Rainfall Total: 0.91 inches

Highest Daily Rainfall Total: 0.41 inches on June 2

Number of Days with Measurable Rainfall: 6

For context, the average monthly rainfall total for the month of June in San Antonio is 3.28 inches.

Even though we came up 2.37 inches shy of the average, this year’s monthly total was notably better than June of 2022. Last year, only 0.63 inches of rainfall was recorded in June.

Drought Conditions

By the time all was said and done, most of us stayed relatively the same in terms of actual drought throughout the month.

However, a few improvements were found across our far southwestern counties in early June, but some abnormally dry conditions expanded a bit across the Coastal Plains.

Here’s a look at what the drought monitor looked like as of May 30:

Drought monitor conditions across South Central Texas as of 5/30/2023.

Here’s what the latest drought monitor, as of June 27, shows:

Drought monitor conditions across South Central Texas as of 6/27/2023.

We still have some work to do in the drought department, though, especially when it comes to the residing extreme and exceptional drought found across portions of the Hill Country.

Looking Ahead to July

As you would expect, July typically sees less rain and hotter temperatures than June.

The average rainfall for the month of July in San Antonio is 2.41 inches.

While the average high temperature at the beginning of the month is 94 degrees, the average high at the end of the month climbs to 97 degrees.

In terms of low temperatures, the average low at the beginning of the month is 74 degrees, while the average low at the end of the month is only a degree warmer, ringing in at 75 degrees.

We’ll see what the next month brings us!

