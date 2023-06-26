RECORD HEAT: Del Rio sees 8 record-breaking days in a row

DEL RIO – It’s been plenty hot for our friends out west in Del Rio this summer. Astonishingly, the border town has experienced 8 consecutive days with record-breaking high temperatures this June!

Before we get to the record-breaking data, here’s a bit of background info on weather recording in Del Rio: Official weather records for the Del Rio area began 117 years ago -- in 1906. Since 1963, the Del Rio International Airport has been the official weather site.

Impressively - beginning June 18, 2023 - eight consecutive daily highs were recorded at Del Rio Intl. including the hottest temperature ever recorded for the city of 115° on Wednesday, June 21. Here’s a table of the records broken:

A list of records set in Del Rio, TX in June 2023 (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

