Thursday’s peak heat index marks second highest on record in San Antonio 🥵

Heat index records began in the 1940s in San Antonio

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Incredibly hot heat index values were recorded across South Central Texas on Thursday.

No doubt about it -- the heat and humidity have been in full force this week!

Afternoon dewpoints in the mid-upper 70s were found in San Antonio on Thursday, helping feels-like temperatures soar well into the triple digits across the majority of South Central Texas.

Here in San Antonio, the peak heat index value managed to climb to 113 degrees, which marks the second highest heat index on record! July 28,1979, currently holds the top spot with a peak heat index value of 117 degrees.

Cotulla’s peak heat index managed to climb to 122 degrees, while places like Eagle Pass and Gonzales saw values over 115 degrees.

Looking ahead, it’ll still be plenty hot and humid through the upcoming Father’s Day Weekend and into next week. Stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and take care of the pets! We’ll keep you posted.

