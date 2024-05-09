Man sentenced to 80 years in prison for child sex crime

Ray Rodriguez-Ortiz was sentenced to 80 years in prison for child sex abuse. He was found guilty on five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced Wednesday to 80 years in prison for child sex abuse.

Ray Rodriguez-Ortiz was found guilty Friday in the 144th District Court on five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Count one, which carried a 60-year sentence, and count four, which carried a 20-year sentence, will run consecutively for 80 years. The additional sentences will run concurrently.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, Rodriguez-Ortiz abused a child on multiple occasions for two years. The victim told her mother, who then contacted the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, which initiated an investigation.

As part of his punishment, the defendant must register as a sex offender with the Texas Department of Public Safety.